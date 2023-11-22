Wright State vs. Illinois State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Wright State Raiders (1-4) are favored by 2.5 points against the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wright State vs. Illinois State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wright State
|-2.5
|150.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wright State Betting Records & Stats
- Wright State's five games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points.
- Wright State has an average total of 168.6 in its games this year, 18.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raiders are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Wright State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Raiders have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Wright State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Wright State vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wright State
|5
|100%
|80.2
|149.8
|88.4
|153
|158.5
|Illinois State
|1
|25%
|69.6
|149.8
|64.6
|153
|145.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Wright State Insights & Trends
- The Raiders record 15.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Redbirds give up (64.6).
- Wright State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 1-4 record overall when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Wright State vs. Illinois State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wright State
|2-3-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
|Illinois State
|1-3-0
|1-1
|2-2-0
Wright State vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits
|Wright State
|Illinois State
|9-6
|Home Record
|8-7
|7-8
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|85.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|75.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.