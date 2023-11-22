The Wright State Raiders (1-4) are favored by 2.5 points against the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -2.5 150.5

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State's five games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points.

Wright State has an average total of 168.6 in its games this year, 18.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wright State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Raiders have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Wright State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 5 100% 80.2 149.8 88.4 153 158.5 Illinois State 1 25% 69.6 149.8 64.6 153 145.3

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders record 15.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Redbirds give up (64.6).

Wright State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 1-4 record overall when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0 Illinois State 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0

Wright State vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits

Wright State Illinois State 9-6 Home Record 8-7 7-8 Away Record 3-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

