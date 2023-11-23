Thursday's game features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-0) and the Bowling Green Falcons (3-1) matching up at Enmarket Arena (on November 23) at 9:00 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 victory for Lehigh.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Falcons claimed a 59-38 win over Mercer.

Bowling Green vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Bowling Green vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 71, Bowling Green 68

Bowling Green Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons' +498 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 76.9 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (166th in college basketball).

In conference action, Bowling Green put up fewer points (75.3 per game) than it did overall (76.9) in 2022-23.

The Falcons scored more points at home (80.5 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.

At home, Bowling Green gave up 65.5 points per game last season, 1.9 more than it allowed on the road (63.6).

