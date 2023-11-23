Will Brock Wright cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright's 10 targets have led to nine receptions for 68 yards (11.3 per game) and one score.

Wright has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1

