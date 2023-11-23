The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be up against the Washington Commanders' defense and Kendall Fuller in Week 12 action at AT&T Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup against the Commanders pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 140.7 14.1 3 24 12.84

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 74 receptions for 1,013 yards (101.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Dallas has the seventh-most in the league, with 2,555 (255.5 per game).

The Cowboys' scoring average on offense is 30.2 points per game, third-highest in the league.

Dallas is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 35.8 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are throwing the ball more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 64 total red-zone pass attempts (47.8% red-zone pass rate).

Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense

Kendall Fuller has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 53 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is having trouble this season, with 2,844 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 24 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Commanders are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 32nd in the NFL with 305 points surrendered (27.7 per contest). They also rank 32nd in total yards allowed (4,101).

Washington has given up more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

18 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Kendall Fuller Rec. Targets 95 60 Def. Targets Receptions 74 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1013 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 101.3 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 357 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.