Thursday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 23.

The Bearcats enter this contest following a 71-60 victory against Toledo on Sunday.

Cincinnati vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 83, Cincinnati 63

Cincinnati Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats had a -125 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They put up 59.8 points per game to rank 281st in college basketball and gave up 64 per contest to rank 175th in college basketball.

Cincinnati scored fewer points in conference play (50 per game) than overall (59.8).

The Bearcats scored more points at home (61.6 per game) than away (57.9) last season.

In 2022-23, Cincinnati conceded 5.0 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (62.1).

