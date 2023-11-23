How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 59.8 points per game last year were just 0.5 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up to opponents.
- Cincinnati had an 8-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
- Last year, the Buffaloes scored 69.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 64.0 the Bearcats allowed.
- Colorado had a 20-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- The Buffaloes made 41.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.2 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (50.5%).
- The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40.6% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisville
|L 77-59
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/15/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|W 81-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 71-60
|Savage Arena
|11/23/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
