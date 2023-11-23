The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN3
Cincinnati vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats' 59.8 points per game last year were just 0.5 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up to opponents.
  • Cincinnati had an 8-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • Last year, the Buffaloes scored 69.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 64.0 the Bearcats allowed.
  • Colorado had a 20-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.
  • The Buffaloes made 41.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.2 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (50.5%).
  • The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40.6% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Louisville L 77-59 Fifth Third Arena
11/15/2023 Lindenwood (MO) W 81-62 Fifth Third Arena
11/19/2023 @ Toledo W 71-60 Savage Arena
11/23/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 NC State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Kentucky - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

