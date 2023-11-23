The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 59.8 points per game last year were just 0.5 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes gave up to opponents.

Cincinnati had an 8-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

Last year, the Buffaloes scored 69.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 64.0 the Bearcats allowed.

Colorado had a 20-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.

The Buffaloes made 41.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.2 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (50.5%).

The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 40.6% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.

