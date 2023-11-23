Dallas (7-3) will face off against their NFC East-rival, the Washington Commanders (4-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Cowboys and the Commanders and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Commanders have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in six games.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Cowboys have lost the third quarter five times and outscored their opponent five times.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost four times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won that quarter in seven games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have led six times (5-1 in those games), have been behind three times (1-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Commanders have had the lead four times (2-2 in those games), have been behind six times (2-4), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Cowboys have won the second half four times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Commanders have won the second half in seven games, with a 4-3 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in four games (0-4).

