Jameson Williams has a difficult matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (Thursday, 12:30 PM ET). The Packers allow 193.2 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Williams has put together a 133-yard campaign thus far (22.2 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 10 balls on 20 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Williams and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Williams vs. the Packers

Williams vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 193.2 passing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (one per game).

Watch Lions vs Packers on Fubo!

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Williams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Williams Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Williams has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 5.5% of his team's 361 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has been targeted 20 times this season, averaging 6.7 yards per target.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.2% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.