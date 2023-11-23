Should you bet on Josh Reynolds hitting paydirt in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' stat line reveals 25 receptions for 423 yards and three scores. He averages 47.0 yards per game, and has been targeted on 37 occasions.

In two of nine games this season, Reynolds has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0

