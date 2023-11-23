With the Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 (Thursday at 12:30 PM ET), is Kalif Raymond a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has posted a 282-yard campaign thus far (28.2 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 21 throws out of 29 targets.

Raymond, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 5 0

