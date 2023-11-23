Entering their Thursday, November 23 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Ford Field, which begins at 12:30 PM , the Detroit Lions (8-2) are dealing with just one player on the injury report.

The Lions head into this matchup following a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears in their most recent outing.

The Packers' most recent outing ended in a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonah Jackson OG Wrist Out

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Rashan Gary LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Doubtful Corey Ballentine CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Concussion Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions Season Insights

Offensively, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 399.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (313.0 yards allowed per game).

The Lions rank sixth in scoring offense (27.2 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (22.9 points allowed per game) this year.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 263.0 per game. They rank 16th on defense (223.5 passing yards allowed per game).

Detroit has been clicking on all fronts in the running game this year, ranking fifth-best in rushing offense (136.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-best in rushing defense (89.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Lions rank 17th in the league with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (25th in the NFL) and committing 14 (16th in the NFL).

Lions vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)

Lions (-7.5) Moneyline: Lions (-375), Packers (+290)

Lions (-375), Packers (+290) Total: 47 points

