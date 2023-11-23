The Detroit Lions (8-2) host the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field and will look to build on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Lions Insights

The Lions score 27.2 points per game, seven more than the Packers give up per matchup (20.2).

The Lions collect 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers give up per outing (327.9).

Detroit rushes for 136.6 yards per game, just 1.9 more yards than the 134.7 that Green Bay allows per contest.

The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Packers have forced (9).

Lions Home Performance

The Lions score 30 points per game at home (2.8 more than their overall average), and concede 21.4 at home (1.5 less than overall).

The Lions accumulate 395.4 yards per game at home (4.2 less than their overall average), and give up 281.8 at home (31.2 less than overall).

At home, Detroit racks up 252.8 passing yards per game and gives up 184.2. That's less than it gains (263) and allows (223.5) overall.

The Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (six more than their overall average), and concede 97.6 at home (8.1 more than overall).

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in home games (46.7%) is higher than their overall average (42.3%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.1%) is lower than overall (35.3%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/30/2023 Las Vegas W 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles W 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago W 31-26 FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/3/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/17/2023 Denver - -

