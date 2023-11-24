The Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fantilli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Fantilli has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 15:41 on the ice per game.

In four of 20 games this season, Fantilli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Fantilli has registered a point in a game nine times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Fantilli has an assist in six of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are allowing 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

