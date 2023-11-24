Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, November 24, when the Ohio Bobcats and Akron Zips square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bobcats. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Akron vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-14) Toss Up (41) Ohio 29, Akron 13

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Zips.

So far this year, the Zips have put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread.

Akron is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season.

In the Zips' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Akron games this season is 3.1 more points than the point total of 41 in this outing.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have an 85.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bobcats are 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Out of 10 Bobcats games so far this season, four have hit the over.

The average total for Ohio games this season has been 47.3, 6.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Zips vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.7 15.5 24.8 16.8 20.2 14.0 Akron 16.5 28.3 19.8 29.0 14.6 27.9

