The Ohio Bobcats (8-3) are major, 14-point favorites on the road against the Akron Zips (2-9) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Each squad has a strong pass defense, with the Bobcats ninth in the nation, and the Zips 18th. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Akron matchup.

Akron vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Akron vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Akron has compiled a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Zips have been an underdog by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Ohio is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

