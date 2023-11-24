When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in seven of 18 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated three goals and two assists.

DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:53 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.