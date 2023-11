Big 12 squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Cincinnati Bearcats playing the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Charlotte 49ers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 10:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 - Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops McNeese Cowgirls at Baylor Bears 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCF Knights vs. St. John's Red Storm 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Cincinnati Bearcats vs. NC State Wolfpack 3:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 4:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Kansas Jayhawks 5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops High Point Panthers vs. Texas Longhorns 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!