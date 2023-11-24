How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, November 24, with the Blue Jackets having lost eight consecutive away games.
You can see the Blue Jackets-Devils matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets allow 3.6 goals per game (72 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- With 58 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 16th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|18
|1
|14
|15
|4
|7
|-
|Boone Jenner
|20
|10
|3
|13
|5
|8
|57.8%
|Ivan Provorov
|20
|1
|12
|13
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|18
|5
|6
|11
|3
|11
|21.4%
|Adam Fantilli
|20
|4
|6
|10
|6
|9
|40.2%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 25th in league play.
- The Devils' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|17
|8
|15
|23
|6
|11
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|12
|6
|16
|22
|14
|11
|36.9%
|Tyler Toffoli
|17
|9
|7
|16
|5
|5
|36.8%
|Dougie Hamilton
|17
|5
|9
|14
|12
|4
|-
|Timo Meier
|14
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|50%
