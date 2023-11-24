When the New Jersey Devils meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on Friday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), Jack Hughes and Ivan Provorov will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski's one goal and 14 assists in 18 games give him 15 points on the season.

Columbus' Provorov has posted 13 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 12 assists.

This season, Columbus' Boone Jenner has 13 points, courtesy of 10 goals (first on team) and three assists (11th).

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-5-1 record this season, with an .897 save percentage (39th in the league). In 8 games, he has 210 saves, and has allowed 24 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Devils Players to Watch

One of New Jersey's leading offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 19:36 per game.

Hughes has chipped in with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists).

Tyler Toffoli's total of 16 points is via nine goals and seven assists.

Akira Schmid (1-3-1) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .885% save percentage ranks 52nd in the NHL.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 9th 3.47 Goals Scored 2.9 22nd 29th 3.82 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 13th 31.5 Shots 30.6 20th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 1st 37.7% Power Play % 10.94% 29th 20th 77.05% Penalty Kill % 88.14% 3rd

