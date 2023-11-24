Will Boone Jenner light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

In seven of 20 games this season, Jenner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Jenner has scored two goals on the power play.

Jenner averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:31 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:55 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

