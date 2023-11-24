The Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.

Last season, Bowling Green had a 10-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42% from the field.

The Hilltoppers ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Falcons ranked 162nd.

The Falcons scored an average of 76 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.

Bowling Green put together a 10-9 record last season in games it scored more than 70.6 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (75.1).

In 2022-23, the Falcons allowed 9.2 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (83.3).

Bowling Green sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule