Friday's contest at Place Bell Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a 75-70 win for Western Kentucky, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Laval, Quebec

Venue: Place Bell Arena

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 75, Bowling Green 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-4.8)

Western Kentucky (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Bowling Green Performance Insights

Bowling Green ranked 74th in the country with 76.0 points per game last season, but on defense it lagged behind, surrendering 78.5 points per game (eighth-worst in college basketball).

Last season the Falcons grabbed 32.5 rebounds per game (126th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.8 rebounds per contest (222nd-ranked).

Bowling Green dished out 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 117th in the country.

Last season the Falcons committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 7.2 threes per game, the Falcons were 200th in the country. They owned a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Last year Bowling Green gave up 8.2 three-pointers per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Bowling Green took 64.6% two-pointers, accounting for 73.3% of the team's baskets. It shot 35.4% from three-point land (26.7% of the team's baskets).

