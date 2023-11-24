How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 67.8 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 54.4 the Wolfpack allow.
- Cincinnati is 2-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
- NC State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Wolfpack put up 14.4 more points per game (83.4) than the Bearcats give up (69.0).
- NC State is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.0 points.
- Cincinnati has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bearcats concede to opponents (41.0%).
- The Bearcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack allow.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|W 81-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 71-60
|Savage Arena
|11/23/2023
|Colorado
|L 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|12/1/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
