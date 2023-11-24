The Chicago State Cougars (0-7) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 20 fewer points per game (47.3) than the Vikings give up to opponents (67.3).

The 79.5 points per game the Vikings put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Cougars allow (87.4).

When Chicago State gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 0-2.

The Vikings shoot 45.7% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars' 30.6 shooting percentage is 11.6 lower than the Vikings have conceded.

Cleveland State Schedule