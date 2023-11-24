Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Darke County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ansonia High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
