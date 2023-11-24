The Youngstown State Penguins (0-2) will face the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 81.9 5th 9th 61 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 101st 33 Rebounds 32.2 147th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 266th 6.6 3pt Made 8 104th 40th 15.2 Assists 15.3 35th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

