The Youngstown State Penguins (0-2) will face the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dwayne Cohill: 18 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank
259th 68.6 Points Scored 81.9 5th
9th 61 Points Allowed 72.5 251st
101st 33 Rebounds 32.2 147th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
266th 6.6 3pt Made 8 104th
40th 15.2 Assists 15.3 35th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

