The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -13.5 139.5

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Dayton's five outings has gone over 139.5 points.

Dayton has an average point total of 135.4 in its contests this year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Flyers' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Dayton's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Youngstown State's .333 mark (1-2-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 1 20% 68.4 143.8 67.0 139 132.7 Youngstown State 2 66.7% 75.4 143.8 72.0 139 154.2

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Penguins give up (72.0).

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Youngstown State 1-2-0 0-1 1-2-0

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Youngstown State 14-2 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

