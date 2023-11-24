Dayton vs. Youngstown State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 139.5 for the matchup.
Dayton vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dayton, Ohio
- Venue: UD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Dayton
|-13.5
|139.5
Dayton Betting Records & Stats
- Just one of Dayton's five outings has gone over 139.5 points.
- Dayton has an average point total of 135.4 in its contests this year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Flyers' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.
- Dayton's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Youngstown State's .333 mark (1-2-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
Dayton vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Dayton
|1
|20%
|68.4
|143.8
|67.0
|139
|132.7
|Youngstown State
|2
|66.7%
|75.4
|143.8
|72.0
|139
|154.2
Additional Dayton Insights & Trends
- The Flyers put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Penguins give up (72.0).
Dayton vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Dayton
|3-2-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
|Youngstown State
|1-2-0
|0-1
|1-2-0
Dayton vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Dayton
|Youngstown State
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|9-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.6
|64.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-1-0
