The Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Dayton Flyers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Penguins allow to opponents.

Dayton is 1-1 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Penguins are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flyers sit at 346th.

The Flyers score only 3.6 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Penguins give up (72).

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Dayton put up 9.4 more points per game (73.9) than it did in road games (64.5).

Defensively the Flyers played better at home last season, allowing 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Dayton fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in road games.

