Friday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (3-2) and Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Dayton vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 78, Youngstown State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-17.5)

Dayton (-17.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Dayton is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Youngstown State's 1-2-0 ATS record. The Flyers are 3-2-0 and the Penguins are 1-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 281st in college basketball while allowing 67.0 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball) and have a +7 scoring differential overall.

Dayton pulls down 26.8 rebounds per game (346th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

Dayton connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) while shooting 33.9% from deep (147th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 40.0%.

The Flyers rank 133rd in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 292nd in college basketball, allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions.

Dayton and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Flyers commit 11.4 per game (150th in college basketball) and force 10.4 (294th in college basketball play).

