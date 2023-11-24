Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Larkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dylan Larkin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:52 per game on the ice, is +1.

Larkin has a goal in six games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Larkin has a point in 10 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Larkin has an assist in eight of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin has an implied probability of 65.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Larkin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Larkin Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 5 18 Points 6 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.