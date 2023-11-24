Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Hamilton County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Hill High School at Granville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.