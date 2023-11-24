The Detroit Red Wings, with J.T. Compher, are in action Friday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Compher intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

J.T. Compher vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 18:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Compher has a goal in three games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Compher has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Compher has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Compher hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 4 14 Points 2 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

