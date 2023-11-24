When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Jake Bean find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Bean has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:44 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

