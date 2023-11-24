Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the New Jersey Devils at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Gaudreau's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In two of 20 games this year, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Gaudreau has a point in seven of 20 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 20 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Gaudreau hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 3 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

