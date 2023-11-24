Will Justin Holl score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in two games (one shot).

Holl has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 2-0 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 3 0 3 16:12 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.