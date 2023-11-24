Friday's contest features the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) matching up at Ocean Center (on November 24) at 5:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for Kent State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Golden Flashes came out on top in their most recent game 64-57 against Xavier on Tuesday.

Kent State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Kent State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 69, Chattanooga 65

Other MAC Predictions

Kent State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Flashes outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game last season (scoring 70.4 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball) and had a +251 scoring differential overall.

In MAC action, Kent State averaged 0.2 fewer points (70.2) than overall (70.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Golden Flashes scored 76.0 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 65.5.

In 2022-23, Kent State gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than away (67.9).

