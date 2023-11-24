For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Kirill Marchenko a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

