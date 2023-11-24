The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Boston College Eagles (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Miami (FL) is averaging 30.9 points per game offensively this year (44th in the FBS), and is surrendering 22.3 points per game (46th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Boston College ranks 79th in the FBS (25.5 points per game), and it is 90th defensively (28.1 points allowed per contest).

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

ABC

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Boston College 432.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 326.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (62nd) 170.8 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (20th) 262.1 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (103rd) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,413 passing yards for Miami (FL), completing 66% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Mark Fletcher has 468 rushing yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 78 times for 468 yards (42.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 876 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 95 times and has registered 68 catches and five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has reeled in 49 passes while averaging 69.3 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Colbie Young has a total of 529 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 44 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,017 yards on 163-of-287 passing with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 827 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 683 yards on 146 carries with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has racked up 565 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has 25 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 345 yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dino Tomlin's 37 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 264 yards.

