The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Michael Rasmussen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

  • Rasmussen has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in two games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Rasmussen has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:31 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:38 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

