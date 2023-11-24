The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have made.
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 107th.
  • The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks allow (73.3).
  • When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 128th.
  • The Razorbacks score 13.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (68.4).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
  • In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.9.
  • The Razorbacks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.
  • At home, Arkansas sunk 5.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

