How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have made.
- North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 107th.
- The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks allow (73.3).
- When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 128th.
- The Razorbacks score 13.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (68.4).
- Arkansas is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
- In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (29.3%).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.9.
- The Razorbacks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.
- At home, Arkansas sunk 5.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.