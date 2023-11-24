MAC opponents will clash when the Ohio Bobcats (8-3) meet the Akron Zips (2-9). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Akron?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 29, Akron 13

Ohio 29, Akron 13 Ohio has won five of the seven games it was the moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Akron has been listed as the underdog eight times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Zips have not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (-14)



Ohio (-14) Ohio has played 10 games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 14 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, Akron is 4-5-1 this year.

This season, the Zips have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) Ohio and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's total of 41 points four times this season.

There have been six Akron games that have finished with a combined score higher than 41 points this season.

Ohio averages 22.7 points per game against Akron's 16.5, totaling 1.8 points under the matchup's point total of 41.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 45.5 49.1 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29.0 28.2 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 44.7 43.9 Implied Total AVG 27.3 24.3 28.6 ATS Record 4-5-1 0-2-1 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-1-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-8 0-1 0-7

