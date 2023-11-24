Based on our computer projection model, the Ohio Bobcats will beat the Akron Zips when the two teams match up at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Friday, November 24, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Ohio vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-14) Toss Up (41) Ohio 29, Akron 13

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats an 85.7% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bobcats are 6-4-0 this season.

In games it has played as 14-point favorites or more, Ohio has an ATS record of 1-1.

There have been four Bobcats games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Ohio games average 47.3 total points per game this season, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Zips have a 19.0% chance to win.

The Zips are 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

Akron has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year.

The Zips have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Akron this year is 3.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.7 15.5 24.8 16.8 20.2 14 Akron 16.5 28.3 19.8 29 14.6 27.9

