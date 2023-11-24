The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will host the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Ohio had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Revolutionaries finished 117th.

Last year, the Bobcats scored 78.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up.

Ohio had a 14-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bobcats allowed 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (79.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Ohio performed better at home last season, making 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule