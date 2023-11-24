How to Watch Ohio vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will host the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- UAPB vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Toledo vs Indiana State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- SE Louisiana vs Western Michigan (2:30 PM ET | November 24)
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Ohio had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Revolutionaries finished 117th.
- Last year, the Bobcats scored 78.8 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up.
- Ohio had a 14-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.7 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bobcats allowed 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (79.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Ohio performed better at home last season, making 9.3 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|W 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 71-52
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
