The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. George Washington matchup.

Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Ohio vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline George Washington Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-3.5) 153.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-3.5) 153.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio vs. George Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, 17 Bobcats games went over the point total.

George Washington won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Revolutionaries and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 28 times last year.

