Friday's contest at Baha Mar Convention Center has the George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 79-69 win for George Washington, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Ohio vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Ohio vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 79, Ohio 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-9.6)

George Washington (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Ohio Performance Insights

With 78.8 points per game on offense, Ohio was 27th in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 73.1 points per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

The Bobcats grabbed 34.3 boards per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Last season Ohio ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.6 per game.

The Bobcats committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Bobcats drained 8.9 threes per game (39th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 37.3% shooting percentage (32nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Ohio ceded 7.7 three-pointers per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.0% (199th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Ohio took 61.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 38.3% from three-point land (31.2% of the team's baskets).

