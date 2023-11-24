The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes shot 46.2% from the field, 9.1% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

Ohio State put together a 13-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.

The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Buckeyes' 72.5 points per game last year were just 4.2 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed.

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Ohio State went 11-10.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (74.7) than on the road (68.1).

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.

At home, Ohio State knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule