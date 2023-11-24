Ohio State vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ohio State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|151.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7.5)
|151.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ohio State covered 13 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.
- The Buckeyes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
- Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Crimson Tide games hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Ohio State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.