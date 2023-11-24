Friday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) at Raider Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-70, heavily favoring Alabama to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Ohio State vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Ohio State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, Ohio State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-11.6)

Alabama (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Ohio State Performance Insights

On offense, Ohio State was the 157th-ranked squad in the nation (72.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 141st (69 points allowed per game).

The Buckeyes were 111th in the country in rebounds per game (32.8) and 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last season.

With 11.7 assists per game last year, Ohio State was 289th in the country.

Last season, the Buckeyes were 237th in the country in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Ohio State gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 77th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Buckeyes attempted 31.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 25.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 68.3% of their shots, with 74.8% of their makes coming from there.

