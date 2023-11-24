MAC opponents match up when the Ohio Bobcats (8-3) and the Akron Zips (2-9) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 271 yards per game. The offense ranks 98th (342.5 yards per game). Akron ranks third-worst in points per game (16.5), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 92nd in the FBS with 28.3 points surrendered per contest.

Ohio vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Ohio vs. Akron Key Statistics

Ohio Akron 342.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (129th) 271 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (31st) 131.8 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.4 (131st) 210.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.2 (94th) 13 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (118th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (113th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,999 yards (181.7 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 209 rushing yards on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 690 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 127 times for 402 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Sam Wiglusz's 570 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 76 times and has totaled 47 receptions and three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has grabbed 40 passes while averaging 46.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton has a total of 330 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 35 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has thrown for 1,267 yards on 61.7% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 612 rushing yards have come on 137 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 302 receiving yards (27.5 per game) on 32 catches with one touchdown.

DJ Iron has taken 61 carries and totaled 215 yards with two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings paces his squad with 524 receiving yards on 49 catches with one touchdown.

Daniel George has caught 48 passes and compiled 508 receiving yards (46.2 per game) with one touchdown.

