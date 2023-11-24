Ohio vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Ohio Bobcats (8-3), with college football's ninth-ranked pass defense, play the Akron Zips (2-9) and their 18th-ranked passing D on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Bobcats are massive, 14-point favorites. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Akron matchup.
Ohio vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Ohio vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-14)
|41.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-13.5)
|41.5
|-630
|+450
Ohio vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Ohio is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Akron has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Zips have been an underdog by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
